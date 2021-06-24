Windows 11 new widget design is cleaner and comes with drag and drop simplicity

Windows 11 is coming, and with it, design changes and improvements to the user experience. Microsoft has added new widgets with improved widget controls. The new widgets are on a new glass-like side panel on the left of your screen. You can drag and drop your widgets and organize them any way you wish, so your feed looks precisely the way you want.

There had been rumors that Microsoft was planning to allow third-party widgets onto Windows 11 that would allow third-party developers to create widgets that users could then use to personalize their widget experience. Although Microsoft announced that Windows 11 would support third-party developers and make it easier for them to bring their apps to the new Store, Microsoft did not state that they would be allowing third-party widgets.

Windows first-party widgets look like beautiful sheets of Ai-powered glass that are meant to be more intuitive and keep you updated on the things that matter to you, like local weather and news. The other new feature to Windows widgets is the ability to slide the panel over to expand the widgets panel to take up the entire screen so that you can better view your widget feeds.

