WILD Cyber Monday Sale! Save up to $1,344 on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

Cyber Monday deals aren't over yet, with discounts for every budget including some massive deals on high-end laptops from Lenovo. These laptops have eye-watteringly high prices most of the time, but Lenovo has slashed prices by 50% or more for Cyber Monday.

That brings the amazing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Laptop down to just $1,344 direct from Lenovo. This laptop features an NVDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor work to ensure high quality image and data processing with no slow downs. Considering you are saving $1,344.50 off the retail price, this is certainly an epic Cyber Monday deal!

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Laptop: was $2,689 now $1,344 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD screen, 8GB of RAM, and a fingerprint reader for maximum security, into an affordable package. Get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 for 50% off.View Deal

How many laptops do you know that offer "extreme power" at a reasonable price? This Cyber Monday, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Laptop does just that. While it retails for a shocking $2,689, Lenovo's sale is slashing a full 50% off, this powerful work laptop drops from $2,689 to $1,344.50, while still offering the same impressive range of features.

These include a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and NVDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card for optimal visual experience, whether you're bingeing your favorite show or working on your latest project. And switching between them will be super quick and easy with its 8GB RAM and 256GB hard drive, something that you can find in many of Lenovo's reliable and sturdy hardware options.

Lenovo really does it again with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Laptop, so it'd be best to get one while supplies last! Cyber Monday doesn't come around everyday, so find the deals while you can.

To find more opportunities to save, bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals page to make sure you don't miss any of the best discounts this week.