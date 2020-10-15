Time's ticking! MSI GE66 Raider is $200 off in this epic Prime Day gaming laptop deal

Prime Day 2020 gaming laptop deals have been generous and this MSI GE66 Raider is no different. This beastly gaming rig is now $200 off its original price.

Time is ticking! Prime Day 2020 is reaching its conclusion soon. The 48-hour Amazon sale ends on October 14 at 11:59pm tonight PT/2:59am ET, so don't wait too long before snagging the MSI GE66 Raider for yourself.

MSI GE66 Raider: was $2799 now $2599 @ Amazon

The MSI GE66 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops you can get your hands on. It's packed with an Intel Core i7-10875H, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 Super Max-Q with 8GB of VRAM. The MSI GE66 Raider sports a 15.6-inch, 300Hz display with a 3ms response time.View Deal

Prime Day gaming laptop deal: The MSI GE66 Raider

The gaming laptop in this Prime Day deal earned four out of five stars in our review, and it is also heralded as an Editor's Choice laptop.

The MSI GE66 Raider received glowing marks for its solid battery life, incredibly fast SSD and impressive webcam that's ideal for streamers. And as you might have guessed, its gaming benchmarks and overall performance results blew us out of the water.

While running The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the MSI GE66 Raider achieved 108 frames per second on Ultra. On High, the frame rates jumped to 146 per second. The Raider lived up to its name on our synthetic benchmarks, pillaging its competitor’s bounty on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider test. The gaming rig got 109 frames per second, shattering the 71-fps average of the premium gaming laptop.

The MSI GE66 Raider in this Prime Day deal features an Intel Core i7-10875H, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, and a 15.6-inch display with a 300Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response rate. This MSI notebook is also VR ready. During the VRMark Cyan test, the Raider scored 8,423, surpassing the 4,766 score of the average premium gaming laptop.

The MSI GE66 Raider is $200 off in this incredible Prime Day deal. Don't miss out! Prime Day 2020 is hours away from its conclusion.