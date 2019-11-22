This excellent Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal saves you $271

Black Friday is a few days away but deals are coming in hot. Dell threw down the gauntlet today with discounts on almost every laptop, including the XPS 13, the best laptop you can buy today, period.

Dell is selling an XPS 13 with a 1080p non-touch display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,029, or $271 off.

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i7): was $1,299 now $1,029

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. In fact, it's the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

The XPS 13 is the best laptop we've tested this year. In our XPS 13 review, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award for being a well-rounded machine that's great for students, business users, and everyday consumers.

It starts with the laptop's gorgeous design, which dazzles with a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum. The only thing that'll distract you from the premium chassis is the XPS 13's colorful 13.3-inch display, which is framed by razor-thin bezels.

If you already own an XPS 13 or have been eyeing one for a few years, the best reason to buy this specific 2019 model is for the improved webcam. Previously located below the display, this year's XPS 13 has a tiny, custom-made camera on the bezel above the screen.

Other standout features are fast performance and epic battery life on the 1080p model, which lasted 12 hours and 22 minutes on a charge.

The XPS 13 is a very popular laptop, so you might want to jump on this deal before it sells out. Considering a gaming laptop? Dell has an awesome deal on the Alienware m15.