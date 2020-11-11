This $899 MSI GF65 rig is the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal yet

Best Buy is currently shaving hundreds off the MSI G65 with an RTX 2060 GPU. So if you're bargain hunting for a dedicated gaming laptop, this Black Friday-worthy deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI G65 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $899.99 at Best Buy. That's $300 off its $1,199.99 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop deal

MSI's GF65 Thin is among the more affordable gaming laptops out there — especially at this price. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. In our MSI GS66 Stealth review, we liked its gorgeous, lightweight design and great battery life.

At 4.1 pounds, and 14.1 x 10 x 0.85-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter and thinner than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches) and Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). By comparison, it's lighter and thicker than the Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

The MSI GF65 Thin is a solid pick if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000 that's good on performance.