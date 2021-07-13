This back to school laptop deal takes Lenovo IdeaPad 3 down to $439

July is back to school savings month and Walmart is slashing prices on the best laptops for students. If you're bargain hunting for an affordable school laptop, this deal is right up your alley.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for just $439.99 from Lenovo Walmart. When not on sale, this laptop sells for $580, so that's $140 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this particular model (81WR000GUS) and one of the best sub-$500 laptop deals you can get.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop: was $579 now $439 @ Walmart

This back-to-school laptop deal from Walmart knocks $140 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (81WR000GUS) with Windows 10 Home 64. This machine packs a 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's a solid pickup if you're looking for a laptop under $500. Walmart also offers the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (81WR000FUS) with Windows 10 Home in S mode for $419 ($31 off).

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops for students and anyone else looking for an affordable machine.

While we didn't test this machine, reviews left satisfied owners on Walmart tally to a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. According to feedback, the IdeaPad 3 is fast, responsive, lightweight and portable. One student says the laptop's speed helps them complete school assignments faster.

We find that Lenovo laptops generally offer great performance, a comfortable keyboard, and solid build quality. It also supplies students with a decent amount of ports to connect peripherals. On board are two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0, HDMI1.4b port, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 10.0 x 0.8 inches in dimensions, the IdeaPad 3 is on par with competitors like the Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds, 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches).

If you want to start checking items off of your back to school essentials list, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an affordable option.