ThinkPad X1 Carbon now $1,200 off in epic laptop deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is the best business laptop you'll ever own. Now, thanks to Lenovo's Black Friday Deals in July Sale, it can be yours for a fraction of the price.

Currently, Lenovo has the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 on sale for $949 via coupon "THINKBF". Usually, this laptop would set you back $2,149, so that's a whopping $1,200 off.

This is one of the best laptops deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $949 Lenovo

Right now, you can save $1,200 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKBF". This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6 GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is one of the best laptops around.

The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6 GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we were impressed with its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance, and long battery life. What's more, the ThinkPad's keyboard is one of the most comfortable on any laptop.

In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Built to military-grade durability standards, it withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

When it comes to performance, the laptop held up well under a typical workload in real-world testing. In our lab, the X1 Carbon scored a 15,649 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. It beats the Dell XPS 13 (14,936, Core i7-8565U), Vaio SX14 (14,887, Core i7-8565U) and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Core i7-8565U).

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a generous assortment of ports and connectors for such a thin laptop. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack.

For the peace of mind security business professionals want, a Kensington lock in integrated into its design.

Weighing 2.1 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than its competitors. This includes the XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Slim, light, durable, and now $1,200 cheaper, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is a solid PC for the money.