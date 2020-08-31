The iPhone 12 may come in this rich new color — and its new camera will intrigue you

iPhone 12 rumors about a new dark-blue model have been flying since the beginning of this year. DigiTimes, a Taiwanese publication known for its inconsistent track record with Apple leaks, backed these claims up in a new report (via TechRadar).

On top of that, iPhone enthusiasts will be intrigued to hear that, according to another DigiTimes report, Apple may incorporate LiDAR scanner technology into the upcoming iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 may come in navy blue

In January, popular Apple leakers EverythingApple Pro and Max Weinbach claimed that one of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a dark-blue finish. Both predicted that the navy-blue color may replace the midnight-green coated iterations Apple launched with last year's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models.

Exclusive Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro Leaks w/ @MaxWinebach & latest  news https://t.co/aHpjPRYy8y pic.twitter.com/FdVwpNy3PdJanuary 21, 2020

It's worth noting that Weinbach was accurate with an iPhone color prediction in the past. DigiTimes is now adding weight to the duo's iPhone 12 forecast.

"In addition to adding a dark blue model, for the first time, into the iPhone family products, Apple also brings a number of specification upgrades to new iPhones, including camera modules, displays and communications modules," DigiTimes wrote.

Navy blue has not yet been featured on any model in iPhone history. The iPhone XR offers a blue model, but it is a much lighter blue than the color DigiTimes is alluding to. Currently, the iPhone 11 comes in gray, gold, green, black, yellow, white, purple and red.

The iPhone 12 may come with a LiDAR sensor

Another feature that DigiTimes has spotted in its crystal ball is the iPhone 12's adoption of LiDAR scanner technology. LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging, and it helps to measure distances by illuminating targets with laser light.

LiDAR made its debut on an Apple product lineup when the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the 2020 iPad Pro. iPad Pro users enjoyed LiDAR with augmented-reality apps. The RoomScan app, for example, takes advantage of the iPad Pro's LiDAR technology by taking real-world measurements via laser light.

According to MacRumors, this isn't the first time a leaker has hinted that the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a LiDAR scanner. In June, EverythingApplePro predicted that the LiDAR scanner will only be available in the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Jon Prosser, on the other hand, leaked in April that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max will feature LiDAR scanner technology.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇5.4 iPhone 12 D52GOLED / 5G2 cam$6496.1 iPhone 12 D53GOLED / 5G2 cam $7496.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$9996.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$1,099April 30, 2020

As always, take these rumors with a grain of salt. We won't know for sure if the iPhone 12 will feature a dark blue option or LiDAR sensor technology until we hear it from the horse's mouth. The new iPhone 12 will reportedly be announced in mid-October. Until then, stay abreast of all the juicy iPhone 12 news by checking out our oft-updated iPhone 12 rumor hub.