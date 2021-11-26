The excellent HP Envy 17 is now $400 off in this stellar Black Friday laptop deal

The wait is over - Black Friday is finally here, bringing with it tons of amazing deals on the best laptops of 2021. Among the flood of deals, we spotted an impressive sale on the 2021 HP Envy 17.

For Black Friday, you can snag the HP Envy 17 for just $699. That's a solid $400 off the normal retail price of $1,099 and its best price yet. This is one the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

HP Envy 17 Black Friday deal

HP Envy 17: was $1,099 now $699 @ HP HP Envy 17: was $1,099 now $699 @ HP

If you want a bigger display, HP takes $400 off the HP Envy 17. In our HP Envy 17 review, we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) non-touch display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

The performance is snappy with this one thanks to its 11th Gen Intel CPU. Its big display is bright and colorful.

Connectivity-wise, it has a decent amount of ports. You get a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-A ports, an SD slot and an HDMI port. You certainly won't have to worry about running out of places to plug in all your laptop accessories.

Though we haven't reviewed this year's version, Amazon reviewers seem to rave about the performance and portability of the device, earning it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Definitely an investment worth checking out!