The awesome Dell G5 15 just got even better with AMD's new CPU and GPU

Dell's G5 15 SE, one of the best gaming laptops of 2019, is getting treated with AMD's new processors and graphics cards.

Unveiled today at CES 2020, the new G5 15 SE packs AMD's new Ryzen 4000-series mobile processor and Radeon RX 5600M graphics card. Those components combine with a sleek design and impressive 15-inch display to make the G5 15 SE an intriguing sub-$1,000 option for gamers.

Dell G5 15 SE price and availability

The G5 15 SE will be available in April 2020 starting at $799.

Dell G5 15 SE design

We haven't gotten the chance to see the G5 15 SE in person yet, but the white chassis looks sleek and attractive in photos provided by Dell. I really liked the understated aesthetics of the previous model and this new version seems to take the same footprint and improve upon it.

(Image credit: Dell)

On the black deck of the G5 15 SE is a WASD 4-zone backlit keyboard that can be customized through the Alienware Command Center.

We should get some hands-on time with the G5 15 SE before CES 2020 ends. If so, we'll update this article with hands-on impressions.

Dell G5 15 SE display

The G5 15 SE has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology. That means fast-paced action will look smooth when you play a first-person shooter and you shouldn't encounter any screen-tearing.

I loved how vivid the display was on last year's G5 15 SE, so I'm hoping for more of the same on this AMD version.

Dell G5 15 SE specs

Most intriguing about the G5 15 SE is that it comes equipped with AMD's new Ryzen 400-series H-mobile processors and Radeon RX 5600M graphics card.

These components were announced at CES 2020, so we haven't tested them yet. We will update this article when we know more.

(Image credit: Dell)

What we do know is that the processor and graphics card work in tandem with AMD SmartShift technology to dynamically shift power between the CPU and GPU to improve performance. On the gaming side, AMD's Radeon software will automatically regulate framerates, reduce latency and sharpen images, according to Dell.

We'll need to test these features once we get a G5 15 SE review unit to see if they make any concrete impact on the laptop's gaming capabilities.

Looking past the CPU and GPU, the G5 15 SE can be configured with multiple storage options, including up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD (Class 40) with a 2TB 5400-rpm HDD.

Outlook

The Dell G5 15 with an Intel GPU and Nvidia graphics was one of the best affordable gaming laptops of 2019. If Dell kept everything we liked about that machine, and AMD's new components are up to the task, then this new version could be a home run. Especially with that sub-$1,000 starting price.

For more laptops, tablets and more, read our CES 2020 hub page.