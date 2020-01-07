Take $560 off Lenovo's versatile Yoga C930 2-in-1

January is shaping up to be a great time for thrifty shoppers. Lenovo is holding a sitewide New Year sale that takes up 40% off its Yoga C900 series 2-in-1 laptops.

As part of Lenovo's sale, you can score the Editor's Choice Yoga C930 for $839.99 via coupon "BABYYOGA40". Traditionally, this convertible laptop retails for $1,399.99, so that's $560 off its regular price. Not only is it the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, it's also one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1: was $1,399 now $839 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C930 features an aluminum chassis and soundbar hinge that pumps out luscious audio. This model packs a 13.9-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Save 40% via coupon code "BABYYOGA40".View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is one of the best laptops you can buy. The base configuration packs a respectable spec sheet with a 13.9-inch 1080p touchscreen display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

As we note in our Lenovo Yoga C930 review, we love its stylish yet premium design. We also found its battery life which lasted 10 hours and 10 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test pretty darn impressive.

At 12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches and 3.1 pounds, the 13.9-inch Yoga C930 is larger and heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 (12 x 8.6 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 (12 x 7.9 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds). The 14-inch Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is about the same size (12.9 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches) as the Yoga C930, but a bit heavier (3.3 pounds).

The Yoga C930's webcam cover and built-in stylus garage (the stylus comes included) separates it from other convertibles. Of course, the main attraction is the C930's unique soundbar hinge, which outputs very good audio even when the device is in tablet or tent mode. And the C930's soundbar hinge is no gimmick — this thing sounds great.

Port-wise, you the Yoga C930 gives you all the essentials: a USB 3.1 port, two Thunderbolt 3 inputs, and a headphone jack. Simply put, the Yoga C930 has a gorgeous, premium design and loads of useful features.

Looking for a business laptop to keep up with your New Year productivity goals? You can get the ThinkPad Yoga Gen 5 11e for $629.30 ($269.70 off) via coupon code "BABYYOGA40". We recently went hands on with the forthcoming premium ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 and liked what we saw.

This Lenovo coupon code ends Jan. 12, so act fast.