Surface Pro X hits lowest price ever in Amazon deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is a premium tablet/laptop hybrid and iPad Pro alternative. Right now, this versatile Surface device can be yours for a discounted price.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro X (128GB) for $848 at Amazon. Traditionally priced at $999, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface tablet. It's also $51 cheaper than Best Buy's current price. Want it bundled with a keyboard and Surface Pen? Amazon has that model on sale for $1,249 ($321 off).

These are among the best laptop deals available right now.

Surface Pro X (128GB): was $999 now $848 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Surface Pro X Bundle (256GB): was $1,569 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. This configuration includes a larger 256GB SSD, Signature keyboard and Surface Pen. View Deal

The versatile Surface Pro X packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen, an ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive.

In our Surface Pro X review, we were impressed by its slim, attractive chassis and bright, vivid display. The Surface Pro X also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet.

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer version of the Surface Pro 7 with thinner bezels and rounded corners. The tablet's black anodized aluminum frame gives off a stealthy appearance and feels great. There's a kickstand on the back that operates just like the one on the Surface Pro 7.

The Microsoft Slim Pen (sold separately) is also slimmer than its predecessor, with two flat sides instead of a rounded body.

At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller but weighs the same as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). Apple's iPad Pro (12.9-inch) is even sleeker, at 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches and just 1.4 pounds.

In terms of battery life, the Surface Pro X went the distance of 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. It beat the runtime of the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average (8:16). For connectivity, the Surface Pro X is equipped with a Surface Connect port for charging and two USB-C ports.

Overall, the Surface Pro X is a smart choice if you want a portable tablet that doubles as a laptop on the fly.