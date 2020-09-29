Surface Laptop Go could be Microsoft's newest laptop — and it may launch this week

"Sparti" has been the unofficial label given to the rumored 12.5-inch affordable laptop that will allegedly become a new member of the Microsoft Surface family. Thanks to Neowin, we now know Microsoft's official name for Sparti could be Laptop Go.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, along with the Surface Pro X 2 running on an updated Microsoft SQ2 processor, may launch as early as this week.

What is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, codenamed Sparti, is a rumored mid-range PC that the Redmond-based tech giant could be launching soon. With a 12.5-inch display, it will reportedly sport a smaller digital footprint compared to other laptops in the Surface family.

The Laptop Go is a clamshell laptop that will appeal to budget-conscious consumers with its rumored $699 price tag. Microsoft's most affordable laptop in its Surface portfolio is $999, so with the Laptop Go, the Surface family will have a diverse selection of products for both high-end users and frugal consumers.

As we mentioned last week, the same way the Microsoft Surface Go is positioned as a budget-friendly Surface Pro, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will be marketed as an affordable Surface Laptop.

The entry-level Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will allegedly ship with a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Neowin revealed that storage configurations may come with flash memory cards instead of SSDs.

The entry-level Laptop Go could run Windows 10 Home in S mode while higher-priced iterations may offer Windows 10 Pro. The affordable 12.5-inch laptop is also rumored to support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go could be unveiled as early this week with Neowin placing its bets on October 1. Hold on to your grain of salt for just a few more days. Until Microsoft officially announces "Sparti," we can't say for sure if these rumors are true.