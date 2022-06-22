Steam Summer Sale 2022 starts June 23 — save now on select games

Good news for PC gamers on a budget. This year's Steam Summer Sale starts on June 23 and runs through July 7. Get ready to score big savings on thousands of PC games. Steam is slashing prices across all genres including AAA hits, indie, multiplayer, cult classics and more.

For a limited time, you can get Raft: The Final Chapter for $16.99 (opens in new tab). That's $30 off its normal price of $19.99. It's the lowest price we've seen for this new release which dropped on June 20. In this open world survival game from Redbeet Interactive, you'll gather debris to upgrade your raft as you navigate through the treacherous ocean. Play solo or with friends to test your survival skills against the dangers of elements of the sea.

We didn't test this game, however, the reviews from the Steam community have been positive. Players praise the storyline and fun, challenging gameplay. Many say it's fun to play with friends.

So if you want to liven up your library with new and latter day classics without spending a fortune, now is the time. Steam's Summer Sale is rolling out new PC game deals daily so that's a week's worth of savings.

The Steam Summer Sale ends July 7.

Steam Summer Sale 2022 deals

Raft: The Final Chapter: was $19 now $16 @ Steam

Ghostwire: Tokyo $59 @ Steam

Steam Summer sale is expected to offer a discount on Ghostwire Tokyo for PC. In this single player action game, you set out to explore a unique reimagined city of Tokyo haunted by a supernatural presence. Tasked with the quest to save your family, you'll battle adversaries and discover iconic landmarks. In our Ghostwire Tokyo review (opens in new tab), we praise this game's beautiful open world and tight combat encounters.

FIFA 22: was $59 @ Steam

Save $59 on FIFA 22 during Steam's summer sale. This latest release brings revamped gameplay, improved graphics and new animations to the franchise. FIFA fans will notice enhanced authenticity to the already stunning soccer simulator.

Cyberpunk 2077: $59 @ Steam

WB Games' Cyberpunk 2077 falls under the open-world, action-adventure game genre. Set in a megalopolis called Night City, you're a mercenary outlaw on a mission to find the key to immortality.

It Takes Two: $39 @ Steam

Crowned 2021's Game Awards game of the year, It Takes Two is a fun co-op gaming experience. In our It Takes Two review, we were fond of its clever puzzles, diverse setpieces and charming art direction.

WWE 2K22: $59 @ Steam

WWE 2K22 is a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet.

Monster Hunter Rise: was $59 now $30 @ Steam

Monster Hunter Rise knocks it out of the park as one of the more accessible games in the series. We named this game Editor's Choice for its great action gameplay, quality of life mechanics and surprisingly fast load times.

Forza Horizon 5: was $59 now $48 @ Steam

Steam's summer sale includes a discount on Forza Horizon 5. In the new Hot Wheels DLC, rev up your engine in the breathtaking and intricate loops and turns of a reimagined Hot Wheels race track. Plus, race 10 new cars on the fastest and most extreme track ever.

Core Keeper: $19 now $12 @ Steam

Core Keeper puts your survival instincts to the test in an underground world. You'll mine relics and resources to build your base and craft equipment while defeating giant monsters, discovering hidden secrets and farming crops.

More Steam Summer Sale 2022 deals