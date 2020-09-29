Spider-Man: Miles Morales saved data can be transferred from PS4 to PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales game will come with a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for those who purchase the PlayStation 4 copy, and as an added bonus, saved Miles Morales games from your PS4 console can be transferred to your new PS5 system without any data loss.

How do we know? Insomniac Games Community Director James Stevenson confirmed this on Twitter after a curious fan asked him about the transferability of PS4-based Miles Morales saved games.

Stevenson's tweet sparked more questions from fans who wanted to know more about the highly anticipated Miles Morales game. One Twitter poster asked if they could save their PS4 data via PS Plus cloud save, and in response to this question, Insomniac Games said that more information about PS4-to-PS5 saves will be unveiled as we inch closer to the game's release date.

Hi there, you will be able to transfer your save to PS5. We'll share details closer to launchSeptember 29, 2020

As we mentioned last week, this benefit will not be offered for the remastered Marvel's Spider-Man game. PS4 saves cannot not be transferred and there will be no free PS5 upgrade.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales — along with the Demon's Souls remake, Godfall, SackBoy: A Big Adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more — are all poised to be released on Nov. 12 in the U.S.

To stay abreast on all the juicy Miles Morales news, check out our oft-updated rumor hub on the highly coveted Spider-Man game.