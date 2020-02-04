Sony launches PS5 homepage, is a reveal event imminent?

Since Sony first acknowledged that yes, the PlayStation 5 is a thing that’s launching this year, everyone has been scouring the internet for any tidbit of information. We’ve had to subsist on blurry photos, trollish logo reveals and faint whispers of rumored event dates. In short, the hoopla for the new console is at a fever pitch.

And to ensure that the excitement doesn’t die down anytime soon, Sony just launched a homepage dedicated to the PS5. And that’s about it. If you were expecting any revelatory info, you’ll be sadly disappointed as the site is nothing more than a placeholder, declaring the PS5 is coming in holiday 2020 (which we already knew). There’s also a sign up sheet so you can “be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”

Did I sign up? Yep. Why? Because in the oft chance that Sony might send out invites to what has to be an impending event that will actually glean some news like pricing and an actual launch date, you best believe that I want to be on that list. So I’m signed up and like you, I’m still playing the waiting game.