Score this powerful HP 10th-gen Core i7 laptop for just $449

The best deals come to those who wait. As part of its Presidents' Day laptop sales, HP is taking a whopping $800 off one of its mainstream machines.

Currently, you can get the HP 15t for just $449.99. Traditionally priced at $1,249, that's $800 off and the same price we saw for this configuration back on Black Friday. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen in weeks.

HP 15t w/ 10th-Gen Core i7: was $1,249 now $449 @ HP

Looking for a mainstream machine that won't break the bank? For $449, the HP 15t gets you a 15-inch 1366 x 768 display, Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. However, we recommend you spend the extra $50 for the 1080p display.

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) anti-glare display, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Upgrading to a 1080p display, which we highly recommend, adds just an extra $50.

What makes this deal such a great value is the 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip powering this machine. It's rare to find laptops with Intel's new chips on sale at this price point. You also get 8GB of RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD, which you can upgrade to 256GB for $60 more.

The HP 15t is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks and Netflix streaming. It's a steal even if you spend the extra $50 on the upgraded LCD. Just keep in mind that this sale will end today.