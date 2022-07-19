Samsung Unpacked date announced — here's how to pre-order your next-gen Galaxy devices

We've just received official word from Samsung that its highly anticipated Unpacked event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. ET. The Korean-based tech giant also announced that fans can sign up to pre-order the next-gen Galaxy devices poised to be revealed at Unpacked.

There's no commitment for opting in for this pre-order program. All Samsung needs is your name and email to reserve your device(s). And here's the best part! If you decide to reserve a Galaxy device, you can earn up to $200 of credit.

How to pre-order the next Galaxy devices

Beginning July 19 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Samsung fans may sign up for Reserve on the Shop Samsung App or Samsung.com, which, as implied, lets early adopters reserve Samsung's next-gen Galaxy devices.

As a thank you for signing up, you'll be eligible to receive the following offers:

$30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy Buds

to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy Buds $50 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy Watch

to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy Watch $100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy Phone

to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy Phone $80 credit towards Galaxy Watch and Buds bundle

towards Galaxy Watch and Buds bundle $130 credit towards Galaxy Phone and Buds bundle

towards Galaxy Phone and Buds bundle $150 credit towards Galaxy Phone and Watch bundle

towards Galaxy Phone and Watch bundle $200 credit towards Galaxy Phone, Watch, and Buds bundle

These U.S. Reserve offers will be available from July 19 to Aug. 10. You'll be able to redeem your credit once you pre-order. Additional savings are available to students, military personnel, first responders and corporate partner employees. According to Samsung, more details will be available here. (opens in new tab)

According to leaks, we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.