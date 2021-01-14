Samsung reveals Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ — Tile finally has a rival

Alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung today announced Galaxy SmartTag during its Galaxy Unpacked event. SmartTag is a small tracking device that consumers can attach to anything they fear might get lost, including wallets, suitcases, keychains, or bicycles.

One example involved attaching the SmartTag to a dog's collar, allowing someone to track where their pet ran off to. Additionally, the company announced the Galaxy SmartTag+, which utilizes ultra-wideband technology for accurate navigation combined with augmented reality to ensure you can find your lost items with pinpoint accuracy.

The Galaxy SmartTag is small and lightweight, allowing for it to be attached to almost anything, and it connects to Samsung's SmartThings App. If the navigation isn't working as precisely as you had hoped, you can ring the device to follow it by sound.

It's important to keep in mind that these devices don't have infinite range. Samsung claims that the Galaxy SmartTag's Bluetooth can be used up to 120 meters assuming there are no obstacles. This may vary depending on where it's used, so don't expect to find something immediately that could potentially be miles away.

However, Samsung has a solution to this. If another Galaxy user is within range of your lost item, it will be tagged in the Galaxy Find Network. And if there were many tags going off while you were sleeping, you can scroll through each one to try and pinpoint where the item ended up. However, this is only possible if you're using a Galaxy device.

Samsung also claimed that the device's battery would last for months, meaning you typically won't have to worry about it powering down at the moment your item is lost (although this is still possible).

Galaxy SmartTag launches on January 29 for $29.99, while Galaxy SmartTag+ will launch at $39.99. Unfortunately, SmartTag will only work with Galaxy smartphones, not other Android devices.