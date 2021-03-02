Samsung releases exclusive messaging app for Windows 10 — Your Phone isn't needed

Users usually need to use Microsoft's Your Phone app to connect their Android smartphone to a Windows 10 PC to shoot off a text message. At least, that was before Samsung came along and introduced a new messaging service.



Samsung's new messaging app lets Galaxy Book and Galaxy tablet owners send and receive SMS texts on Windows 10 without using Your Phone, and the exclusive app has even more tricks up its sleeve.

Samsung Messaging: What you need to know

Now available for free on the Microsoft Store, the Samsung Messaging app can send and receive SMS text messages without the need for Microsoft's Your Phone app, although it's currently exclusively available to a set number of devices.



As stated on the store, it can send texts to a contact's phone number, but it is only for devices capable of using mobile data with either 5G or 4G LTE connectivity.



As spotted on Android Central, this means the app is only available to a handful of Samsung devices for the time being including the Galaxy TabPro S, Galaxy Book 10.6 LTE, Galaxy Book 12 LTE and Galaxy Book 2. It is also expected to work with the Galaxy Flex2 5G.



It isn't just text messaging that the Samsung Messaging app excels enables, as Samsung owners will also receive real-time notifications and be able to drag and drop files from their Samsung smartphone.



If you do so happen to be using any other aforementioned Samsung laptop or tablet devices, go ahead and download the app over on the Microsoft Store. And, if you're feeling a tad left out, some of the best messaging apps will give you less FOMO.