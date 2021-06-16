Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus may be easier to handle thanks to this change

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series isn't expected until early next year. However, as the most popular series of flagship phones outside of the iPhone, the rumor mill is always churning about it.

The latest leak covers all three Galaxy S22 variants with leaker @MauriQHD offering up alleged display sizes for each model along with the claim that once again only the Ultra will be getting an LTPO display (via PhoneArena).

While we hope that Samsung can to bring the LTPO panels to the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, it won't be shocking if once again the Ultra model stands alone there. It seems that Samsung is happy with its price reduction strategy with the Galaxy S21 and it needs to keep the costs down as much as possible to stick to that formula with the Galaxy S22.

The second part of the rumor may feed into that as well with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus allegedly dropping their display sizes to 6.1 and 6.6-inches respectively, down from 6.2 and 6.7-inches. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the only model to see an increase, but almost imperceptible at 6.81-inches compared to 6.8-inches for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The sales figures for the iPhone 12 mini suggest that the market isn't clamoring for truly small phones as much as many thought. However, there does appear to be a bit of a call for more of a happy medium rather than just ever-expanding flagship phones. The Asus Zenfone 8 has tried to capitalize on this and Samsung may be seeing the same opportunity.

While leaks this far out from launch and without photos to back them up certainly need to be taken with a grain of salt, it's certainly a plausible move from Samsung. This follows quickly on the news that the Galaxy S22 lineup likely won't feature an under-display camera, which may also be a disappointment to some fans. The rear-facing cameras are likely to be the attention grabbers for the Galaxy S22 lineup with rumors suggesting a massive 200MP main camera for the S22 Ultra and a new and improved 50MP sensor for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.