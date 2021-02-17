Get £250 off the Samsung Galaxy Book S in this epic Ultrabook deal

I know we’re all staying at home right now, but trust me, nothing quite beats the versatility of an Ultrabook that you can just pick up and use whenever you want.

And now, you can get one of the best at a budget price. For a limited time at Currys PC World, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Book S for just £699 , which is a huge £250 saving!

Samsung Galaxy Book S Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S: was £949 now £699 @ Currys PC World

This configuration of the Galaxy Book S packs plenty of power and stamina to handily deal with your on-the-go daily work. In a chassis at just 11.8mm thick and under 1kg, you will find a vivid 13.3-inch FHD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB storage.View Deal

Beautiful and featherlight with plenty of power to boot, our Samsung Galaxy Book S review shows you just how much we like this ultrabook.

Up top is a 13.3-inch FHD display with 600 nits of brightness for effective use in all lighting conditions, which pairs with the 2x AKG speakers for an immersive binge-watching experience.

Keeping things moving along swiftly is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM, which combines with 256GB fast UFS storage for a fast package.

Plus, as is essential for any good ultrabook, you have real longevity courtesy of up to 17 hours of battery life, and with a couple of USB-C ports, we recommend picking up a USB-C hub to expand your I/O.

It's rare that you will find the Galaxy Book S on sale, especially at a price this low, so don’t miss it!