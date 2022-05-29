Samsung Galaxy Book laptops plummet to under $910 — Memorial Day 2022 sale

Right now, Samsung's lineup of Galaxy Book laptops (opens in new tab) are seeing incredible discounts to join the big Memorial Day 2022 sales, with the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Odyssey dropping to under $910.



As part of Samsung's Memorial Day 2022 deals, the Galaxy Book Pro can now be picked up for just $909, while the Galaxy Book Odyssey gets the same treatment, with a whopping $490 price cut. Featuring powerful 11th Gen Intel CPUs, 512GB for storage, and plenty more eye-catching features, nabbing a Galaxy Book for under $1,000 is the kind of Memorial Day offer we're here for.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $909 @ Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale takes $275 off the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro. The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 20 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is solid choice if you're looking for powerful and reliable PC.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey: was $1,399 now $909 @ Samsung

As for the Galaxy Book Odyssey, expect a nifty $490 off the price tag thanks to the Memorial Day sale. Now just $909, it features a 15.6-inch display with a 170-degree viewing angle, up 300-nits of brightness, and a 5.4-millimeter bezel, along with an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU, and more.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Odyssey are a solid MacBook or Dell XPS alternative — perfect for power users and business pros.



The Pro featured in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. The Galaxy Book Odyssey features notable power under the hood, including 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and an 83Wh battery. As for the design, expect the laptop to come in a full Mystic Black metal casing.

Although we didn't test exact models, we reviewed the S Pen-equipped Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit had a Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. In one test, we launched 25 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously while streaming videos and touching up photos. The Galaxy Pro 360 never wavered. We expect the performance of the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro supplies you with a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port and USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone jack built-in.



Now well under $1,000, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Odyssey are tremendous value if portability, speed and long battery life are important to you.