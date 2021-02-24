Get $150 off Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 in epic 2-in-1 deal

When it comes to the best 2-in-1 laptops , Samsung’s Chromebook Plus is in the top tier of those sporting Google’s OS for its premium design on a budget. But now, with $150 off the list price, it’s even better.

Currently, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 is down to just $399.99, which gives you a portable productivity workstation with plenty of entertainment worth and serious value for money.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549.99 now $399.99 @ Amazon

This lightweight convertible Chromebook Plus sports a gorgeous 12.2-inch FHD touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for ideal productivity use, an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM for sufficient performance, and a built-in stylus for jotting down quick notes whenever you’re feeling inspired.View Deal

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus was already one of the best budget laptops you can get, but a price cut this deep makes it even better.

It features a 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Celeron dual-core CPU clocked at 1.5GHz, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, which is more than enough for an OS centered on cloud computing. All of this is fuelled by a decent 8-hour battery life for good all-day usage.

In fact, as you can read in our Samsung Chromebook Plus review , we’re big fans of its performance, stamina and sleek design, along with the built in SD card reader for storage expansion and the touchscreen responsiveness both to finger and the included pen.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a decent laptop for getting stuff done on the cheap, this offers real bang for your buck.