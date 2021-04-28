Samsung Chromebook 4 falls to its lowest price in huge laptop deal

Cheap Chromebooks have been an essential part of living during the pandemic, from home education to getting stuff done in your day-to-day life. Now, one of the best Chromebooks around has seen a deep price cut.

For a limited time, you’ll see the Samsung Chromebook 4 available at Walmart with the simple message “see price in cart.” What this actually means is you can save over $30 and pick one up for just $195.

Samsung Chromebook 4 deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $199 @ Walmart

Small and light, packed with power and generous stamina. The Samsung Chromebook 4 sports an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage — all enclosed in a military-grade case with a 12.5-hour battery life.View Deal

We’re confident you will enjoy what the Samsung Chromebook 4 has to offer. From the casual workload by day and binge-watching by night; to the regular activities in the middle, it ticks all the right boxes.

Up top, you’ve got an 11.6-inch HD display, kept smooth with an Intel Celeron CPU and UHD Graphics.

For multitasking, you have 4GB RAM and 32GB memory. This may sound small, but for an OS that relies on the cloud for storage and speed, this is more than enough.

And with the durable case, built-in webcam, decent 11.6-inch display, and loud speakers, this is ideal for the WFH crowd or for the kids to get their education via Google Classroom.