Sam's Club Black Friday deals in 2020

Membership-only retail warehouse Sam's Club currently offers pre-Black Friday 2020 deals for early shoppers. The retailer's nine-day sales event dubbed November Savings Week runs from November 7 to November 15.

This first round of Sam's Club pre-Black Friday deals includes solid discounts on a variety of items. Sam's Club ad includes select discounts on laptops and headphones. There's even a great value bundle on the classic Nintendo Switch.

Just like other major retailers, Sam's Club is planning to unleash a barrage of deals all month.

Sam's Club's second sales event is called 10 Days of Thanks-Savings and lasts from November 20 to 29. The membership-only warehouse retailer will release a sneak peek of this sale on November 16. Sam's Club Cyber Monday sneak peek drops on November 25 ahead of the annual Cyber Monday sale on November 30.

With all these early holiday deals to choose from, it's a great time to find everything you need and save.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

Sam's Club early Black Friday deals

Best Sam's Club Black Friday deals

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1: was $799 now $599 @ Sam's Club

This HP Pavilion x360 (14M-DH1003DX) packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane. For a limited time, you can scoop this up for $200 off list. View Deal

Nintendo Switch All-in-One Bundle: was $349 now $339 @ Sam's Club (Starts Nov 7)

If you're looking for the best value on the Nintendo Switch, this is it. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Dock, PowerA Folio Case, a 1-year free membership of Nintendo Switch Online Family, and a SanDisk 128GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch. View Deal

Altec Lansing ComfortQ+ ANC Headphones: was $69 now $49 @ Sam's Club (starts Nov 7)

If you're looking for affordable noise cancelling headphones, this deal is for you. Boasting cooling gel earpads, Altec Comfort Q+ headphones deliver up to 26 hours of comfortable, disruption-free sound. Sam's Club Black Friday deal drops them down to an all-time low price of $49. View Deal

Altec Lansing True Evo Sport Wireless Earphones: was $59 now $49 @ Sam's Club (Starts Nov. 7)

Altec Lansing True Evo Sport truly wireless earphones have a flexible ear-hook design for a custom, secure fit. Sweat and water-resistant, these earphones provide up to 6 hours of battery life. Its pocket-size charging case gives you another 30 hours via its charging case.

View Deal