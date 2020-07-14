Razer Blade Stealth 13 sale takes $250 off in one-day sale

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. For today only, Amazon is discounting hundreds off this ultraportable and up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories.

As part of the sale, you can get the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $1,449. That's $250 off its $1,700 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,699 now $1,449 @ Amazon

You can save $250 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 at Best Buy right now. It packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

The Razer Blade Stealth in this deal packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, in our Razer Blade Stealth review , we found its sleek attractive design and overall performance and graphics impressive. This model boasts the same svelte aesthetics and aluminum build with significantly upgraded CPU and GPU hardware.

The Blade Stealth's 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 screen is bright and vivacious despite its matte, anti-glare coating.

At 3.1 pounds and measuring 11.9 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches, the new Stealth is heavier than contenders like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

In terms of sound, the Razer Blade Stealth features four built-in stereo speakers, which translate into big, clear sound. What's more, Dolby Atmos provides 3D sound for an immersive gaming experience.

When you're playing your favorite PC games , this Windows 10-powered laptop gives you all the tools you need for everyday tasks.

Amazon's one-day Razer sale ends July 15 at 2:59 am ET.

Also on sale:

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49 now $23 @ Amazon

The world-renowned Razer DeathAdder ergonomic gaming mouse features 5 programmable hyper response buttons and a precise 6,400 DPI optical sensor. Now 50% off, it's at its lowest price yet.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

This Tournament Edition Razer Kraken headset features THX Spatial Audio for 360 degree positional sound, full audio controls, and game/chat balance. For today only, save $35.

