Razer Blade 15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q gaming laptop dips to $1,599

The VR-ready Razer Blade 15 Base Edition gaming laptop delivers strong, performance and reliable battery life. Right now, Amazon is slashing hundreds off the RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU configuration.

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition for $1,599.99. That's a considerable savings of $400 off its $2,000 list price. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this rig and one of the best gaming laptop deals out there.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition deal

Razer Blade 15 Base: was $2,000 now $1,599.99 @ Amazon

Now $400 off, the 2020 model Razer Blade 15 Base Edition gaming laptop is among the best of its kind. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD. In short, that means that you can play just about any AAA title at high frame rates. View Deal

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the best gaming laptops you can own.

This particular model packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD.

In our Razer Blade 15 Base review, we were impressed by its attractive unibody aluminum design, thin display bezels, and impressive battery life. Overall, we gave the Blade 15 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, we were extremely impressed with the laptop's dual top-firing speakers. During the game, Hitman 2, the speakers were so clear that we could hear race cars humming around a track as we stealthily hid from the bad guys.

Overall, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is slightly thicker than the Razer Blade Advanced (0.7 inches thick). It's on par with the thinness of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8, 4.5 pounds) and HP Omen 15 (14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches, 5.4 pounds).

Overall, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is a solid pickup if you're looking for a brawny gaming rig that can handle demanding PC games.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal so don't hesitate too long.