PS5 finally brings 1440p support — testing rolls out today

Sony is introducing 1440p support for PS5, and a system software beta lets testers try it out right now. Plus, gamers can also expect more updates including gamelists, being able to compare 3D audio and stereo audio, and new social features.



In a blog post, Sony announced that the long-requested 1440p HDMI video output is currently limited to invited participants in select countries in the beta. However, it's expected to arrive later this year, meaning PS5 owners will finally be able to play their favorite games on gaming monitors and TVs with 1440p support.



Any game that supports 1440p rendering will offer native 1440p output on gamers' displays. Better yet, games with a higher native resolution like 4K will "benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output." 1440p is finally getting a chance to shine.



Those invited will get an email for the download today, but you can also check if it's available by heading to the Screen and Video options in system setting and selecting "Test 1440p Output."

While introducing 1440p is the real highlight many have been looking for, Sony also announced more updates set to arrive later this year.



One of these updates is gamelists, which allows user to organize their games into different categories in their game library, under "Your Collection." Gamers can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per list, whether it be digital, streaming, or discs.





Another interesting update is the ability to compare 3D audio and stereo audio, which will come in handy when wearing gaming headsets like the Pulse 3D PS5 wireless headset. All on the same screen, users can then choose their preferred setting after testing which audio they want.



PS5 is also getting new social features, including the ability to request party members to start a Share Screen to watch their gameplay. To do this, just head to the voice chat card and select the member you want to sent a request to by selecting "Request Share Screen."



Gamers will also receive notifications to join a game if available, and you can also sent stickers and voice messages in the Game Base card, too.



We can't wait to try out these features, and hopefully, they will launch sooner rather than later this year.