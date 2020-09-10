Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is the remake we've been waiting for

The Prince is back. At long last after being unmercilessly trolled with virtual reality escape room games and tales of the game coming to the Switch, Ubisoft is giving the people what they want. Ubisoft is finally bringing back Prince of Persia –– in a remake. That’s right, 2003’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is getting a remake and is set to release on January 21, 2021 for $39.99.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When it launches, it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether or not the remake will come to the next-gen systems. I got a chance to get our first look at the title and so far, I like what I’m seeing.

In case you need a walk down memory lane. Sands of Time takes place in modern Iran and stars the titular Prince. An arrogant royal, he is tricked by a local Vizier into unleashing the eponymous sands, transforming everyone in the kingdom except himself, the treacherous Vizier and Farah, a captured Maharaj Kumari or Mahajaj’s daughter into sand monsters. From there, it’s up to the Prince to right his wrong with Farah’s help.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

But they aren’t powerless in this action-adventure third-person title, they have the Dagger of Time to help them overcome the odds. The Dagger has the ability to rewind time, which comes in handy when navigating the various booby traps and sand monsters in the castle. The game has been remade from the ground up with updated graphics, new camera angles and totally remade scenes. Ubisoft even managed to get Yuri Lowenthal, the original voice actor for the Prince to reprise his role.

From the rather short demo I saw, the game looks great. The palace has been totally remade thanks to developers from India. However, looks are just that, looks. The jury’s out until I get my hands on the actual game. But one thing’s for sure, the game remake trend is showing no signs of slowing down.