Best Prime Day Dell XPS 13 deals 2022

Dell XPS Prime Day deals are expected to surface during Amazon's big summer sale . Whether you're refreshing your tech or back-to-school shopping, July one of the best months of the year to buy a laptop.

Dell Black Friday in July sale is currently slashing prices of Dell XPS 13 notebooks. Prime Day 2022 runs from July 12-13 this year, so Dell is raining on Amazon's parade of deals early. We predict Dell's discounts will run alongside next week's Prime Day sale.

Boasting premium design, portability, a stunning display and powerful performance, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. Period. Prime Day laptop deals provide a means of getting our favorite Dell laptop for a stellar price. Next week, we expect to see considerable discounts on the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, it won us over with its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid and reliable performance and gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down. For day-to-day connectivity, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

As a reminder, Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and we're tracking the best deals from Amazon and other retailers. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more

Until then, here are the best Black Friday in July Dell XPS deals you can get before Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deals: from $832 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday in July deals take up to 34% off various configurations. Prices start from $832 for the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 model (opens in new tab). In our Dell XPS 13 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its premium design and solid performance and long battery life. Now its the best time of year to save big on our favorite overall laptop.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $1,049 now $833 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save $217 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 in this Early Black Friday in July laptop deal from Dell. It packs a 13-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,499 now $1,129 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

One of the best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday in July deals takes $573 off the Dell XPS 13 Touch. The configuration we recommend has a 13.3- inch 1080p screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.