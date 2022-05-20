PlayStation Plus classic games can get trophy support

The all-new PlayStation Plus service offers PS Premium subscribers a collection of classic PS1, PSP, and PS2 games to play, and they may all be getting trophy support thanks to an announcement from Syphon Filter's developers.



In a Twitter post, Bend Studios announced that popular PlayStation original Syphon Filter will be getting Trophies once it releases on the new PlayStation Plus — set to launch this June. The post shows "An Explosive Start" trophy unlocking from the game, and developers also confirm there will be a Platinum to earn.



And yes, you can earn the Platinum too. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCeE2diz99May 19, 2022

As previously reported, a PS5 patent suggested that players will be able to earn trophies for the older titles. Whether or not this is the patent used, PlayStation trophy hunters will be happy to see more trophies can be earned on popular classics.



So far, Syphon Filter is the only title from the "Classic Games Catalog" that will have trophies to unlock. This may suggest that not all classic games available on the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will receive trophy support, but only time will tell once the revamped subscription service launches. Currently, the PS Plus collection includes Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Super Stardust Portable, Tekken 2, Worms Armageddon, and more.



The Premium tier doesn't just offer standard PlayStation Studios and third-party games to play. Sony states that some titles will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions. Plus, a new user interface with menus will allow gamers to save games at any time, or even rewind the game.



We can't wait to see more games added to the collection, and whether the trophy system will be supported in all upcoming titles. In the meantime, check out all the games currently announced for the new PlayStation Plus.