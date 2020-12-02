PlayStation Now: Horizon Zero Dawn and 5 new games added to catalog

Horizon Zero Dawn, a highly praised post-apocalyptic game that follows the journey of a young hunter living in a Stone Age-meets-high-tech sci-fi world, has been added to the PlayStation Now subscription service (via ComicBook).

PlayStation has also added five additional games to the PlayStation catalog, offering PSNow subscribers a total of six new IPs to sink their teeth into this holiday season.

Horizon Zero Dawn is among six new games added to PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now is a game subscription service that has a catalog of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games. PS4 owners and PC gamers can subscribe to PSNow to tap into a digital library of more than 800 games.

On a Tuesday announcement on PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that Stranded Deep, Darksiders 3, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last., Broforce and The Surge 2 have been added to the PlayStation Now service. However, the addition of Horizon Zero Dawn stole the show.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Stranded Deep, and Broforce are your PS Now games for December. Full lineup details: https://t.co/3Gly6ZByBz pic.twitter.com/f6sOOdzTw8December 1, 2020

Horizon Zero Dawn, considered one of the best games of 2017, has been around for three years now, so PS4 owners have had plenty of opportunities to see what all the hype is about. However, if you still haven't had a chance to play Horizon Zero Dawn — and the five other PSNow game additions caught your eye — here's your chance to dive into a new lineup of games this December.

Wreckfest, a demolition derby game, is the only PSNow addition with a definite removal date (May 31, 2021), so you've got five months to play this chaotic racing game. Sony did not announce a removal date for the five other games.

New subscribers will have the chance to test these six new games out for free on PS4 and PC thanks to PlayStation Now's seven-day free trial.

Once the free trial has expired, PlayStation Now offers three subscription tiers: 12 months for $59.99, 3 months for $24.99 and 1 month for $9.99.