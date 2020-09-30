Pixel 5 photos leak hours before launch event — this is Google's new phone

Don't like it when surprises get spoiled? If so, you should exit this article because below are photos of the Google Pixel 5, leaked hours before its official reveal.

Reliable leaker Jon Prosser tweeted images of the front and back of the upcoming Pixel 5. Unlike your typical blurry photo leaks, these shots are high-res and show a functioning phone.

Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iHSeptember 30, 2020

As you can see, the front of the phone has much narrower bezels than those on the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, and the front-facing camera is now a hole-punch on the top-left corner instead of being positioned on an unsightly notch. The display extends across the front of the phone on all edges, leaving no room for speaker grilles on the fascia.

The phone in these photos appears to be in demo mode with several feature highlights shown: "Hardware," "5G," and "Battery." We suspect these to be the areas Google will focus on during today's event.

Turning to the back, you'll notice a nearly identical dual-lens camera module like the one on the Pixel 4. Returning to the rear of the Pixel is a fingerprint sensor positioned in the top center where your index finger can easily reach.

Google Pixel 5 specs and features

Google is rumored to abandon the premium segment and focus on producing full-fledged mid-range phones. To that end, the company is said to turn to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip instead of the Snapdragon 865 or 865+ found in other flagship products.

The Pixel 5 is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is rumored to have a 6-inch OLED display with either a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Pixel phones earned fame for their outstanding cameras and the Pixel 5 will be no different. This year, however, Google will move from a telephoto (zoom) lens to a 16MP ultrawide camera to go along with a 12MP primary snapper.

We'll get official Pixel 5 details straight from the source later today when Google unveils the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a at its 'Launch Night In' event starting at 2 pm ET (11 am PT).