Over $300 taken off Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in huge deal

Stuffing specs into a surprisingly svelte chassis, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of our favourite notebooks — pairing power and premium design into a piece of first-party hardware that is sure to continue receiving software support for a long time to come.

And now, this package is even better, as over at Amazon, you can save over $300 and buy one for just $969.99. Stock is limited though, so be quick. But if you do miss out, you can get one for the almost as low price of $974.99 from Walmart.

This model of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

This model of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

As you can tell from our Surface Laptop 3review, we are big fans of the system. The refined design is something you'll feel proud to pull out and use, and it conceals the raw power you will find under the hood.

Starting up top, you have a gorgeous 13.5-inch touchscreen display with 2496 x 1664 pixel resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Colors are vivid and remain true to the original, as this screen covers 121% of sRGB gamut.

Under the hood, you've got a power 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU for speed, 8GB DDR4 RAM for zippy multitasking and a generous 256GB SSD for casual storage.

All-in-all, this is a great laptop for both work and play — whether its a more intense workload like running Photoshop with Spotify and Chrome in the background, or binge watching The Office for the 100th time on that beautiful screen.

