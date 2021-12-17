Our favorite Blue Yeti USB mic is just $79 — ships in time Christmas

The Blue Yeti Nano is the best USB microphones to buy and makes a great gift for creatives. It delivers professional quality sound for podcasting, Twitch streaming, voice-overs and other vocal recordings.

Right now, you can get the excellent Blue Yeti Nano for $79 at Amazon. That's $20 off its regular selling price and one of the best last minute gifts you can get before Christmas.

Best Buy offers it for the same deal price.

For a limited time, save $20 on the Blue Yeti Nano — our favorite USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work. Best Buy has it for the same price.

The Blue Yeti Nano is a more affordable alternative to the $139 Blue Yeti. It features 2 custom mic capsules to deliver professional-level quality voice recording and streaming. It's also a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

In our Blue Yeti Nano review, we praise its excellent broadcast sound quality, polar patterns options and solid build quality. We also like its professional look and feel and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Like its pricier siblings, the Yeti Nano is plug and play ready for PC, Mac and Chrome OS. It captures 24-bit/48kHz which is higher than big brother Yeti's 16-bit/48kHz audio recording. Design-wise, it's made of aluminum metal alloy which affords it a solid build and heft.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or plan on starting a podcast or Twitch channel for 2022, the Blue Yeti is the only choice.