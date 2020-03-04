Nvidia RTX Super GPUs to deliver 50% faster performance in next-gen gaming laptops

Nvidia RTX Super gaming laptops will offer a roughly 50% speed jump over current GeForce laptop GPUs, according to a leaked slide from an internal Nvidia presentation.

The chart uses the GTX 1050 as the baseline with the performance of the RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super delivering nearly 6x and 7x the speed, respectively, with deep learning super sampling (DLSS) turned on. On a basic level, deep learning super sampling uses AI and machine learning to lessen the workload for the GPU while still producing a high-resolution image.

Notably missing from the chart is the RTX 2080, which should be relatively close in performance to the RTX 2070 Super.

The performance tests represent the average performance between Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Deliver Us The Moon running at max settings in 1080p on a Windows 10 system with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series CPU with 16GB of RAM. These games are, of course. all optimized to take advantage of the ray-tracing and DLSS features of the RTX GPUs.

Although the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference scheduled for later this month is now online-only due to concerns over the coronavirus, we still expect to hear more regarding forthcoming RTX Super gaming laptops, which are expected to ship this spring.