Nvidia Max-Q powered laptops are getting a huge performance boost in 2022

A feature update rolling out to Nvidia Enterprise GPUs is also set to deliver substantial performance and efficiency enhancements to laptops with Nvidia's 4th Gen Max-Q GPUs later this year.

The feature, known as GPU System Processor (GSP) was covered in a recent Nvidia document on Linux and the Max-Q specific implementation appeared in an Nvidia explainer on CPU Optimizer (via Tom's Hardware).

While a driver update is bringing the feature to the Enterprise GPUs (Tesla T4 up to Nvidia A series), the GSP is a hardware component, hence the feature only coming to 4th Gen Max-Q laptops released in 2022 and beyond.

The GSP functions as a co-processor allowing for a better balance between the GPU and the CPU. The result is reduced latency, enhanced performance and improved system efficiency. Our colleagues at Tom's Hardware believe that what Nvidia refers to as the "command processor" in 4th Gen Max-Q laptops is the same feature under a different name. It certainly fits as the description given in Nvidia's explainer video matches up with the GSP.

The exact impact that this is going to have on performance and efficiency is still unclear. We are still waiting to get our hands on some of the awesome gaming laptops announced CES 2022 that are powered by 4th Gen Max-Q GPUs, but rest assured we'll put them through their paces in our real-world and lab testing soon.