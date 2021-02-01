Nvidia GeForce NOW gets big upgrade for Apple M1 Macs and Chrome

Apple's M1 Macs and Google Chrome are getting official Nvidia GeForce NOW support, which means a library of the best PC games can now be played on devices that aren't exactly built for gaming.



With update v2.0.27, Nvidia has announced support for macOS Big Sur with an official app, which offers the streaming service's full features and (supposedly) a smoother connection. This means users of the M1 Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and M1 MacBook Air can play demanding AAA PC titles.



This also applies to anyone who has a Google Chrome...which is a lot of people. Nvidia has also announced beta support for Chrome, and it comes with a few handy features including sharing your game with friends by copying the URL and sharing the link over social media, text message or over email to invite others to play.



And, in the supported Safari browser in iOS and iPadOS, the same can be done with the system's Share feature.

Nvidia GeForce NOW has slowly been rolling out on multiple platforms, including Chromebooks, and with an account, gamers can easily go from one platform to another.



Currently, there are two memberships, with a free service offering standard access to bought games, although with a 1-hour session length limit. There's also the 6-month Founders membership for £24.95 ($24.99), with priority access, extended session length and RTX. Apparently, the streaming service has been in high demand, as its monthly Founders membership for $4.99 has sold out.



Demand for cloud gaming has definitely seen a rise, with other services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gaining more attention thanks to an increased list of games that can (eventually) be played on iOS and budget laptops.



While the option to use GeForce NOW is handy, it doesn't mean the M1 Mac mini isn't capable of playing games using its own specs. We encourage you to see our favorite Apple Arcade games roundup.