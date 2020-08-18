Chromebooks get huge gaming boost with Nvidia GeForce Now beta

Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform is coming to Chromebooks.

The beta for GeForce Now on Chrome OS arrives today, giving Chromebook owners the chance to stream AAA games without the need for a discrete graphics card.

GeForce Now works by streaming games from popular digital stores, like Steam, Epic Games and Ubisoft Uplay. Since you're leeching off of Nvidia's remote servers instead of using native hardware, your system doesn't need a powerful GPU to stream demanding games. You do, however, need a strong, stable internet connection.

As of now, Chrome OS users can stream one of more than 650 games, 70 of which are free-to-play. There are some heavy-hitting titles as well, and we're told Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on Chromebooks when it arrives later this year.

Oh, and speaking of free, there are two membership options for GeForce Now. Free memberships let you play any game for up to an hour at a time, although you'll need to wait in a queue behind paid members. Paid members, or Founders, get longer sessions and priority access to games.

GeForce Now is already available on PC, Mac and Android devices as well as the Nvidia Shield TV. You can easily jump between these platforms and, since everything is saved in the cloud, continue where you left off.

If you're a Chromebook owner who wants to try GeForce Now, head to play.geforcenow.com and log in with your GeForce Now account by creating either a paid Founders membership or opting for a free account.