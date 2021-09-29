Netflix launches mobile gaming platform — acquires first game studio

Netflix's expansion into mobile gaming is kicking off with the launch of five titles in its new "Game" tab and buying its first gaming studio, Night School Studio — the team behind the supernatural mystery adventure Oxenfree.



The first mobile games are currently exclusively available to Netflix subscribers in Europe, and can only be played on Android smartphones and devices. In the streaming giant's new Game tab, Netflix members in Italy, Poland, and Spain can play casual mobile games Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast, along with Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

The games aren't played within the Netflix app itself. Users will be directed to the Netflix-exclusive games on the Google Play Store that are available in their region, and will then be able to download the apps as they normally would with other mobile games.



According to a report from Reuters, each of the games from Netflix will have no ads and no in-app purchases, much like the TV shows and movies on the streaming platform.

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

While the mobile games are only available in select regions, Netflix is sure to expand its catalog of titles and make it available in more countries soon. However, for those looking for a sneak peek at what's to come, one of the best VPN services may help you out.



Netflix also bought its first gaming studio, Night School Studio. According to the streaming giant, the company was "inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games." The first selection of mobile games from Netflix may be more casual, but we may see more story-driven titles as Netflix expands further into the mobile gaming market.



We're excited to see Netflix's development of its new Game category.