This is the best 12th Gen Intel gaming laptop deal we’ve ever seen — $200 off the MSI Vector GP76!

Get $200 off the latest MSI Vector GP76 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor inside, which makes this one of the most surprising deals of the day.

The best gaming laptop deals are almost exclusively savings on previous generation systems with older CPUs.

That is what makes this deal so special, as you can make the most of Intel’s impressive 12th Gen CPUs in MSI’s incredible Vector powerhouse — tuned to near-perfection over years of refinement.

MSI Vector GP76: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Newegg

The latest MSI Vector packs the brand new components you’d expect: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. These come paired with a spacious 17.3-inch 360Hz display, a huge, tactile keyboard and a sleek design with all the I/O you need.

The Vector GP76 has dimensions of 15.6 x 11.2 x 1 inches and weighs 7.7 pounds. That is quite a hefty chassis, but that is because of all the innovative cooling tech inside, which keeps all the power under the hood at an optimal temperature.

Alongside this, you’ll find a massive 17.3-inch display with a 1080p resolution and buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate — perfect for eSports. Making the most of this super-fast frame rate is an RTX 3060 GPU, alongside 16GB DDR4 RAM and that super-quick Intel Core i7-12700H processor.

And, for ultimate convenience, you’ll find all the I/O you need: three 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (DisplayPort 1.4). There's also an HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, and an Ethernet port. The Vector GP Series features a SteelSeries per-key, RGB gaming keyboard. Connectivity-wise, it comes with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the first current-gen gaming laptop deal of its kind. Don’t skimp for 11th Gen Intel, especially when you could pick up the latest instead.