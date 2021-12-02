Most downloaded iOS apps of 2021 revealed — from free iPhone games to Apple Arcade

Apple's 2021 App Store Awards picked 15 of the best iOS apps and games on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and even its Apple Watch, but the list of most downloaded iOS apps of the year paints a different picture.



Announcing the 2021 App Store Award winners, the Cupertino tech giant named Toca Life World iPhone app of the year, along with League of Legends: Wild Rift being the iPhone game of the year. Video editing app LumaFusion is the iPad's app of 2021, while MARVEL Future Revolution was crowned the iPad's game of the year.

According to Apple's charts of most downloaded iOS apps and games of 2021 (via MacRumors), don't expect to see these award-winning apps top the list of free or paid iOS apps. While many are obvious, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram being the most downloaded free iPhone apps, some apps that made the cut may surprise you — such as Call of Duty: Mobile being beaten by Project Makeover.



Check out the list of most downloaded apps below, from free to paid iPhone and iPad apps.

Most downloaded free iPhone apps

TikTok

YouTube

Instagram

Snapchat

Facebook

Messenger

Google Maps

Gmail

Zoom

Amazon Shopping

Most downloaded paid iPhone apps

Procreate Pocket

HotSchedules

The Wonder Weeks

TouchRetouch

Facetune

Shadowrocket

75 Hard

Dark Sky Weather

Autosleep

SkyView

Most downloaded free iPhone games

Among Us

Roblox

Project Makeover

Call of Duty: Mobile

Subway Surfers

High Heels!

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Water Sort Puzzle

Shortcut Run

Bridge Race

Most downloaded paid iPhone games

Minecraft

Heads Up!

Bloons TD 6

Monopoly

Geometry Dash

My Child Lebensborn

Plague Inc.

True Skate

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Incredibox

Most downloaded free iPad apps

YouTube

Zoom

Disney+

Netflix

TikTok

Google Chrome

HBO Max

Hulu

Amazon Prime Video

Gmail

Procreate

GoodNotes 5

Notability

Duet Display

Toca Kitchen 2

Toca Life: Hospital

LumaFusion

Shadowrocket

Affinity Designer

Toca Life: Vacation

Most downloaded free iPad games

Among Us

Roblox

Project Makeover

Phone Case DIY

Subway Surfers

Hair Challenge

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Tiles Hop - EDM Rush

Blob Runner 3D

Bridge Race

Most downloaded paid iPad games

Minecraft

Bloons TD 6

Geometry Dash

Monopoly

Five Nights at Freddy's

Stardew Valley

Plague Inc.

Human: Fall Flat

Ultimate Custom Night

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Most downloaded Apple Arcade games

The Oregon Trail

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sonic Racing

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Skate City

PAC-MAN Party Royale

Cut the Rope Remastered

Hot Lava

Angry Birds Reloaded

There you have it. Apple Arcade has continued to grow its catalog of games, featuring brilliant titles including Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Fantasian, The Pathless, and more. However, there is room for improvement, so here's why It’s time Apple gave a damn about gaming.