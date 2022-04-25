Microsoft Teams is now optimized for Apple Silicon Macs — How to join the beta

Microsoft Teams users with Apple M1-powered MacBooks can finally take full advantage of Apple Silicon. Well, it's actually a new beta version of the app, but at least Microsoft got it out in time for Apple to soon announce the M2 chipset.

All snark aside, the newly optimized for Apple silicon Teams is not actually publicly available just yet to Teams users. However, you can download it at the company's website. Although Microsoft has not officially announced the new macOS version of Teams, the file was found recently on Microsoft's website labeled under Universal app, which means it is now optimized for both Windows and Apple silicon.

How to join the Microsoft Teams for Apple Silicon beta

To try the new Microsoft Teams beta for Apple Silicon, you can download it directly from Microsoft's website. This latest release for macOS is a beta, so there could be some bugs or other issues to contend with. Not having an optimized Apple Silicon version of Teams has been a point of frustration for many Teams users who had filed numerous complaints on Microsoft's feedback portal.

The fact that it took 18 months for this to be addressed is a little shocking, but Microsoft was busy releasing Windows 11, among other things. It is expected that Microsoft will officially release the next installment of Microsoft Teams for macOS tomorrow, April 26, as the company tends to release preview versions or updates of software weekly. Previously Microsoft Teams for macOS used Apple's Rosetta 2 translation tech to operate on machines with M1 chips. So although it took over a year to arrive, Microsoft Teams is finally here for you to enjoy natively on your Apple Silicon-powered Mac.

Via 9To5Mac