Act fast! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 now $320 off at Walmart

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 packs serious horsepower into a premium notebook design, which along with it being first-party hardware, makes it one of the best Windows options out there.

And now, thanks to a big price drop over at Walmart, it’s even better. You can save $320 on the Surface Laptop 3 armed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 — available for just $978.99 (25% off). Don't worry, it may say "see price in cart" on the product page, but it is that price at the time of writing!

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299, now $978.99 @ Walmart

This deeply discounted version of the Surface Laptop 3 offers proper power for some insane bang for your buck — including a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It is sleek and light, with the capability to crush even some of your more processor-intensive tasks. View Deal

In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised the laptop for being an excellent premium and portable machine with a gorgeous display, decent battery life and a comfortable keyboard.

The bright, vivid 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2256 x 1540-pixel resolution is classic Surface — it's multi-touch enabled and beautiful at any angle. This notebook is powered by a zippy 10th Gen Core Intel Core i5-10357G7 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics.

Keeping its cool under multi-tasking pressure, you’ll find 8GB DDR4 RAM and it can be stuffed full of apps on its 256GB SSD.

And as you can see from our battery test, the Surface Laptop 3 can more than handle its own on the go with 9 hours and 17 minutes on one charge. Wherever you are, you won’t need to worry about finding an outlet for a while.