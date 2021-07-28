Microsoft PDF reader on Edge to get handy improvements

The PDF reader in Microsoft Edge is a useful tool, giving you the ability to open signed files and comment on them. Microsoft is now set to add a few more handy features that are sure to improve the reader.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, there are two major changes in development set to be released in the Microsoft Edge 95 update, including freeform highlighting in PDF files along with the ability to navigate PDF documents using page thumbnails.

For professionals who always use the PDF reader to comment on specific sections in a document, the freeform highlighting tool will let you mark without restrictions. As noted by Microsoft, it will allow users to highlight sections of PDF files that may be harder to comment on, even on scanned documents.



Microsoft will also be rolling out page thumbnails. Placed on the left side of the PDF reader, users can navigate through PDF documents using thumbnails that represent each page — there is no need to scroll through countless pages.



Both the features are currently in development and are expected to roll out by October this year. According to the roadmap, these are the last updates currently planned for the PDF reader. However, more fresh browser features are coming to Edge by 2021.



Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced several new features for its PDF reader available across Windows, Mac, and Linux. New tools included support for anchored text notes, the ability to view a PDF in a book format, and others.



Speaking of, if you're looking for a way to edit a PDF file on Microsoft word, we've got you covered.