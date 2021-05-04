macOS Big Sur bug may have already been exploited by hackers — How to get Apple's security patch

While macOS users still enjoy an edge in the security realm over their Windows 10 counterparts, it's hardly a safe bastion from all malicious threats online, and a flaw in WebKit is the latest to be exploited.

The good news is that the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 update, available from Apple today, will fix the bugs in question, but you should follow along to make sure that your laptop is updated immediately as Apple itself acknowledges that the threat may have been actively exploited already (via MacRumors).

There are two aspects to the bug, both affecting WebKit. The first is a memory corruption issue and the second an integer overflow. According to Apple, either one could lead to arbitrary code execution if triggered by malicious content delivered via the web.

Again, the macOS 11.3.1 update will eliminate both bugs, so just verify that your system is up-to-date.

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner

in the upper-left corner Select System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Select Upgrade Now

That's it, the update will download itself and follow the on-screen instructions to complete installation.