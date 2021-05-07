MacBook Air may get refreshed with new colorful options — just like the iMacs

M1 MacBook Air sales are booming after glowing reviews — including our own — raved about Apple's new ARM-based CPU. On the heels of a hardware upgrade that garnered positive critical reception, Apple is reportedly working on giving the MacBook Air a makeover that may excite the masses.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, dubbed a reliable source of information for behind-the-scenes tech scoops after our 2020 investigation, Apple is purportedly releasing some fun MacBook Air colors — just like the vibrant new iMac line (via BGR).

MacBook Air may get an iMac-like refresh

Before Apple announced the new iMacs at the late-April Spring Loaded event, Prosser leaked information about Apple's plan to unleash a colorful line of all-in-one PCs in February. "Remember the classic iMac that came in colors?" Prosser asked on his Front Page News YouTube channel. "They're giving us the colors back!"

MacBook Air 2021 Fan-Made Concept (Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

Of course, we now know that Prosser's prediction turned out to be true. Now, the prominent leaker is spilling the beans about the MacBook Air; it may get an iMac-like design refresh, too. Prosser said he received a cryptic text from one of his Apple sources hinting that an upcoming MacBook Air will come in a range of colorful options.

The source seemed to be particularly tickled about one color he reportedly spotted: "Recently saw a blue MacBook prototype that looked amazing. That's all I can say for now."

"Seeing as this was one of the sources who was correct about the colorful iMac, I think it's pretty safe to assume that, at the very least, there are colorful MacBook prototypes behind the scenes," Prosser said.

Prosser didn't manage to get a release-date window for the purported colorful MacBook Air line. As always, take all leaks with a grain of salt. Only time will tell if Prosser's source is right-on-the-money about the upcoming MacBook Air.