PC Gaming Show 2021 live blog

Lemnis Gate a FPS, turn-based shooter open beta opens in July and I for one, want to take this for a spin. All the action happens in 25-second time loops where players take turns plotting out moves. It's interesting to say the least and I want to see how it works. The game is available August 3 with preorders available now. (Image credit: Ratloop Games Canada)

During the Vampire the Masquerade: Swansong trailer, we saw what seemed to be a human mother playing hide-and-seek with her child. However, it quickly turned into something much darker as the home feel of the room gave way to a slightly dingy medical office and the woman revealing her vampiric traits. (Image credit: Nacon)

Orcs Must Die 3 brings back the popular third-party tower defense title. It has a new war scenario that pits you against hundreds of orcs and Scramble mode. You also have new war machines to play with including giant tornadoes and catapults. Available July 23, the game is now available for preorder on Steam. (Image credit: Robot Entertainment)

The side-scrolling action title They Always Run got a bunch of oohs and ahhs from the Laptop Mag team as it reminded most of us of a Strider game. (Image credit: Alawar)

Next up, Humankind. A RTS game that looks pretty compelling. Set to launch August 17, you can start registering for the private beta now. (Image credit: Sega)

So far we're seeing a few games we've seen before including Chivalry II, Kickball Academia and Dying Light 2. However, we got a little bit more info about the protagonist in the sequel to the original Dying Light. (Image credit: Techland)