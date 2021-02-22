LG Gram laptop launch offer — get free wireless earbuds and Herschel Miller backpack

The refreshed line of LG gram laptops made headlines at CES 2021 for bringing 11th Gen Intel CPUs, gorgeous 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and Thunderbolt 4 ports to the same insanely small and lightweight form factors.

And to celebrate the launch of these new portable powerhouses, LG has a special offer that ensures you have everything you need for on-the-go usage.

Now until March 14th, you can pick up a free pair of LG Tone earbuds and a Hershel Miller laptop backpack when you buy one of LG’s brand new Gram laptops. Just visit this site , upload proof of purchase, and they will post you the goodies.

LG Gram 16: just £1,249 @ Argos

At just 1.2kg, the weight of this powerfully capable machine is shocking. The colourful 16-inch screen has a razor-sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU. Multitasking is handled by 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, you get worry-free 19-hour battery life.View Deal

LG Gram 17: just £1,399 @ Amazon

The same processor, RAM and storage of the above, so why would we recommend this? Simple, the huge high-resolution WQXGA screen with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut is simply gorgeous — a beautiful window into your work, binging, or casual gaming.View Deal

LG Gram 14: just £1,349 @ Amazon

If you are a prosumer looking for a fully loaded notebook that doesn’t sacrifice the size and weight? This is the one you want. Under the hood are an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The FHD 16:10 screen is stunning and the 25.5hr battery life will keep you going all day long.View Deal

The 16-inch version is a Guinness World Record holder for the world’s lightest laptop of its size. Plus, as you can read from our last-gen LG Gram 17 review , the size and weight are astonishing.

Your freebies in this offer include the LG Tone earbuds, which feature Meridian technology for clear and immersive sound, Active Noise Cancellation, and UVnano technology which kills 99.9% of bacteria

Alongside this, you’ll get a Hershel Miller laptop backpack with plenty of padding and enough space for your other essentials, so you have everything you need for the best possible on-the-go experience with your brand new gram.